Utah, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power is warning its customers of a phone scam.

“Scam Alert: Our Utah customers are reporting automated and live calls that claim to be from Rocky Mountain Power,” said a post from the company Saturday night. “The scammers say they’ll shut off power unless you pay immediately. Don’t pay– note the callback number, hang up and call us at 1-888-221-7070 to verify.”

For more information about scams involving Rocky Mountain Power click here.