Starbucks hosting ‘pop-up parties’ in locations including Utah through Dec. 31

Utah, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Starbucks is hosting ‘pop-up parties’ in locations including Utah through Dec. 31.

The Starbucks website says: “Find one below and join us for fun, festivity and a free tall handcrafted espresso drink from 1‑2 p.m.”

Starbucks is revealing 200 party locations each day through New Year’s Eve.

The locations announced in Utah for Sunday are 7025 S. Highland Drive in Cottonwood Heights and 2254 S. 1300 East in Sugar House.

New locations will be announced each day here.