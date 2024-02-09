Roosevelt police seek suspect in armed robbery at convenience store

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Feb. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a person accused of robbing a Roosevelt convenience store at gunpoint Thursday night.

Officers responded at 8:53 p.m. to a robbery at Top Stop, 201 S. Main St., where a suspect in dark clothes and their face covered brandished a firearm and demanded cash, the Roosevelt City Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect discharged the firearm during the robbery, but no one was injured, police said.

Police shared photos of the suspect on social media Friday.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call police at 435-722-4558 and reference case No. Z24-0182.