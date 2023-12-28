Body found on steps of a SL community college campus remains a mystery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The who, what, when, why, or anything for that matter of a body found on the steps of a closed college campus remains a mystery Wednesday evening.

The adult male was found deceased at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday on the west steps of the South City Campus and by Wednesday night there was “nothing more we can release at this point,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

The UHP provides security for the South City Campus, basically one building at 1600 S. State St., and several other of the ten campus locations that make up the Salt Lake Community College.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has taken custody of the body to determine the cause of death, and possible identification, Roden said, the latter the current focus of the State Bureau of Investigation, UHP’s investigative arm.

The body was found on the west steps of the building in plain sight, he said, with no signs of injury or indications of anything suspicious. It’s assumed at this point the body was not there overnight.

The college is currently closed for Christmas break. No one has come forward with any information since the story hit the media, Roden said. “With any unattended death there is a lot to investigate.”