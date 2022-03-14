Roy officer injured by fleeing suspects returns to work; duo now suspected in more auto burglary cases

ROY, Utah, March 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy Police officer injured and hospitalized when a pair of suspected auto prowlers rammed him with their vehicle has returned to work while the two suspects are now believed involved in other auto burglaries.
Images of the two female suspects were captured by officers’ body cameras when they responded to a call of the pair looking into vehicles with flashlights Saturday outside the EOS Fitness Center, 1985 W. 5700 South.
The officer, after treatment for leg and back injures, was released from the hospital “and I believe he was back to work today, possibly last night,” Roy Police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said Sunday.
Other local police departments have since contacted the Roy force as they believe the two women are suspects in a number of other burglaries at other locations, some the same day as the Roy incident, Hackworth said.
The suspects’ black Audi SUV has become more distinct in appearance, with major damage to the front passenger side door that opened when the car reversed, twisting the door against the front fender.