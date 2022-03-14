Roy officer injured by fleeing suspects returns to work; duo now suspected in more auto burglary cases

ROY, Utah, March 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy Police officer injured and hospitalized when a pair of suspected auto prowlers rammed him with their vehicle has returned to work while the two suspects are now believed involved in other auto burglaries.

Images of the two female suspects were captured by officers’ body cameras when they responded to a call of the pair looking into vehicles with flashlights Saturday outside the EOS Fitness Center, 1985 W. 5700 South.

The women were uncooperative when approached by police and were asked to step out of their vehicle. Instead the driver backed up pinning one of the officers against another vehicle, then fled the scene, according to a Roy police statement released at the time.