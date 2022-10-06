Roy child flown by medical helicopter to SLC; 5-year-old hit by pickup truck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A young Roy child suffered serious injuries Wednesday night after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle.

The 5-year-old boy was transported by a Life Flight helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake after the 6 p.m. collision with a pickup hauling a trailer, according to Roy Police Sgt. Josh Taylor.

The child was conscious, alert and breathing at the scene of the crash, 265 W. 4400 South, when officers arrived, Taylor said.

Speed was not considered an issue in the mishap in a low-traffic residential neighborhood.

Officers were still cleaning up the scene at 8:50 p.m.

A Roy PD accident reconstruction specialist was called out, and investigation is continuing. The driver of the truck remained at the crash site and was cooperating with police.

It was too soon in the investigation to say anything about possible citations, Taylor told Gephardt Daily, although the truck was towed by police as part of the investigation.

The family of the boy, identified as a Roy resident, has been notified of the incident, but names were not being released.