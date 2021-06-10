Rudy Gobert wins 3rd NBA Defensive Player of the Year award

NEW YORK, New York, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rudy Gobert has won his third NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Utah Jazz center was named the league’s top defender in New York Friday night, beating out Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Golden State’s Draymond Green for the prestigious honor, said a news release.

“I feel like I have this responsibility every night,” Gobert said recently. “I come in every single night trying to be the best that I can be for this team and anchor this team defensively.”

The news release said Gobert ranked:

No. 1 in total rebounds (960)

No. 1 in defensive rebounds (720)

No. 1 in blocks (190)

No. 1 in defensive win shares (5.2)

No. 1 in defensive rating (100.6)

“The things that Rudy does are unique, and he’s a stabilizing force, particularly on the defensive end,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Gobert previously won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2018 and 2019. He is also a four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection (2017-2020).

He is the second Jazzman to ever win the DPOY trophy. The late Mark Eaton won the award in 1985 and 1989.