Salt Lake City announces summer meal program for children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s Youth and Family Division is sponsoring a summer food service program that will provide free meals to eligible children.

Children in the YouthCity summer programs who qualify according to the USDA’s family size and income standards for free or reduced price meals, or who are members of Food Stamp, Federal Employee Program or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations households are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits at program sites, said a news release from the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office.

“We are pleased to announce this program in Salt Lake City at this difficult time when many local children are having trouble accessing nutritious meals,” said Kim Thomas, Salt Lake City’s Youth and Family Services Director. “Providing nutritious meals will have a positive, lasting impact on these children as they develop healthy eating habits that will continue into adulthood.”

Meals will be served Monday through Friday through Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the following sites:

Sorenson Center — 1383 S. 900 West

Utah State Fairpark — 155 N. 1000 West

Youth and Family Office — 210 E. 600 South

YouthCity at Liberty Park — Liberty Park North Shelter

YouthCity at Fairmont Park — 1040 E. Sugarmont Drive

YouthCity at Ottinger Hall — 233 N. Canyon Road

For more information about the summer food service program, click here.