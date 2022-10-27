Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian incident leaves woman in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian incident near 400 West and 400 South.

Emergency dispatchers were notified of the auto-ped Thursday at 6:52 a.m.

“Officers arrived and found a woman on the ground on 400 South. Officers immediately started life-saving efforts and diverted traffic,” SLCPD press release said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Based on the preliminary information the woman was not in a crosswalk and walked in front of a car traveling eastbound on 400 South, the release said.

The driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Traffic near the crash scene is expected to be delayed for several hours.