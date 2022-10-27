Court documents reveal name of suspect arrested after fatal ‘road rage’ shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal the name of the suspect arrested after a “road rage” killing in Sandy Wednesday morning.

Rodrigo A. Monroy Jr., 32, has been booked into jail on suspicion of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Sandy City Police Department says two men had a conflict after Monroy’s vehicle cut off the vehicle of the victim on northbound Interstate 15.

The victim, described by a Sandy City officer as a man in his 40s, “suggested” Monroy pull over, the statement says. Monroy followed the victim off I-15 at 10600 South, and onto Holiday Park Drive. Monroy told police he parked his vehicle behind that of the victim.

“D2 (the victim) exited his vehicle and walked up to the driver side window where Monroy was still seated in the driver seat with the window 3/4 the way down,” the police statement says.

The victim allegedly struck Monroy’s vehicle with his hand and asked what he was doing.

“Monroy then pulled a gun out from under the driver seat and pointed it at (the victim), telling him to back away,” the statement says. (The victim) attempted to grab the gun and a short struggle ensued through the open window of (Monroy’s car). Monroy was able to maintain control of the gun and pulled it away from (the victim).

“Monroy then leaned away from (the victim) and fired one shot which struck (the victim) in the chest,” the probable cause statement says.

The victim died at the scene.

“Monroy stated, post Miranda Warning, that he ‘brake checked’ (the victim) while on the freeway.”

The suspect told police that when the victim struck his car, that action “scared him, which is why he pulled out the gun. Monroy stated he did not think about just backing up and leaving the area.”

After Monroy pulled out his gun and pointed it at the victim, he told police, “he did not know what was going to happen if (the victim) got his gun. When Monroy was able to pull the gun away from (the victim), that is when he pulled the trigger and shot (the victim). Monroy stated it all happened so fast.”

Monroy was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.