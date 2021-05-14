Salt Lake City Council fills vacant seat with candidate Dennis Faris

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Council has filled its vacant seat in Council District 2 with Dennis Faris, one of 17 candidate to apply for the position.

The seat was vacant since April 21, when the former District 2 representative Andrew Johnston accepted a position as the Director of Homelessness Policy and Outreach for Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

After a work session Thursday, Faris was sworn in by City Recorder Cindy Lou Trishman after the public Council vote on the applicants.

“I am honored to be appointed to represent the people and places of District 2,” Faris said. “”I am ready to get to work with all communities across our city to equitably deal with the issues we face.”

Because of the length of time remaining in Johnston’s term and the 2021 municipal election, Utah requires the two-year term to be placed on the ballot for the November election. In the interim, Faris was appointed to fill the position until January 3, 2022.

The applicants were offered five minutes apiece to speak on the topics of their choice and 15 spoke today as part of the selection process. Two of the original applicants withdrew from the race.

Council Members then narrowed the list of applicants through a public process during the meeting. Faris was chosen by a vote of the Council from two finalists.

“It was a very difficult choice. We had a long list of qualified candidates to represent the District,” said Council Chair Amy Fowler. “We welcome Dennis to the Council as we continue to work for all of the members of our City.”

The remaining two years of Johnston’s term, from 2022-2024, will be filled through the general election process of the 2021 Municipal Election.

Information for members of the public who wish to declare candidacy or open a campaign committee for the two-year term, and who meet the eligibility and residency requirement, is available online at www.slc.gov/attorney/recorder/elections, by contacting the City Recorder’s Office at 801-535-7671 or by email at elections@slcgov.com.