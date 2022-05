SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a vehicle and house fire in the 600 south block of Harmony Court Sunday afternoon.

“Salt Lake City Fire crews found fire in a vehicle, debris, and extending into the house,” says an SLCFD statement.

“The fire was under control at 3:26 p.m. one civilian with minor injuries was reported. Cause under investigation.”