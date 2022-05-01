Driver in serious to critical condition after hydroplaning into wrong lane, hitting SUV near Magna

MAGNA, Utah, May 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is in serious to critical condition after a wrong-way crash caused by hydroplaning on a slick road.

The accident happened at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday on State Route 201 in Magna, at about 9200 West, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“There was an eastbound Nissan Versa that lost control and hydroplaned and crossed over into the westbound lanes, and collided with a tan Mercedes SUV, head on,” he said.

“The single occupant of the Nissan is in serious to critical,” he said, adding that of the five occupants of the Mercedes, one woman suffered minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of SR-201 were still closed as of 4:20 p.m., he said. The roadway was expected to be cleared within about an hour.