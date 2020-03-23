Salt Lake City man allegedly found with 2 duffel bags full of marijuana, 298 containers of hash oil

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested after allegedly being found with two duffel bags full of marijuana and hash oil.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said George William Puowaina Kongaika, 33, is facing charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Failure to remain at an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

Damage/interrupt a communication device, a class B misdemeanor

On Sunday at an address in Salt Lake City, a victim observed a single vehicle crashed on the side of the road, the statement said. The victim attempted to call 911 with his cell phone and check on the individuals involved in the accident.

“The victim stated he saw the A/P (accused person) and another suspect attempting to leave the scene of the accident while carrying duffel bags,” the statement said. “The victim stated while outside his vehicle on the phone with 911, the A/P and the other suspect noticed him and came towards him and his vehicle. The victim stated the A/P attacked him and physically assaulted him.”

The victim told officers the suspect stated to the second suspect “get the piece, I am going to smoke him”. The suspect grabbed the phone that the victim was using to talk with the 911 operator out of his hand and threw it into a field.

The victim stated the second suspect got into his vehicle, a semi trailer, and attempted to steal it, but was unable to operate the semi.

An officer made contact with the victim, who allegedly had visible injury marks on his face. The victim stated the suspects ran northbound. Officers located the first suspect north of the incident. He was attempting to hide between two semi trailers.

“Two duffel bags full of marijuana were located in the same location the A/P was first observed by officers,” the statement said. “The two duffel bags held over six pounds of marijuana and 298 containers of hash oil, which is a form of marijuana. A weighing scale was located in backpack from the vehicle the A/P was in.”

The second suspect was not located.

After being read his Miranda rights, Kongaika allegedly admitted to being in the crashed vehicle and leaving prior to police arrival. He was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.