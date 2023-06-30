Salt Lake City police announce 3rd arrest in gang-related shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a third person in connection with a gang-related shooting involving at least 15 people, six guns and roughly 50 shots fired in a grocery store parking lot earlier this month.

Christian Uriel Catemaxca-Trujillo, 18, was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in the June 9 shooting between rival gangs in the parking lot near Harmons, 3270 S. 1300 East, that injured a 16-year-old boy.

Catemaxca-Trujillo fired at least 11 shots in the direction of 11 people who were “huddled behind several parked cars,” according to a probable cause statement filed by Salt Lake City police.

Surveillance video shows Catemaxca-Trujillo exit a silver Nissan Altima and fire 11 shots at the group about 10:30 p.m. June 9, police said.

“There were 11 distinct muzzle flashes seen on video coming from the gun the driver of the vehicle was shooting,” the police affidavit states. “There were also 11 9mm shell casings recovered from the scene at the location where the shooter was seen.”

Police say Catemaxca-Trujillo then got back into the car, picked up the injured 16-year-old and drove him to an area hospital. The teen was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot that required surgery. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police were able to identify Catemaxca-Trujillo as the driver of the car, spotted him in the same vehicle Thursday and arrested him near 5400 S. Redwood Road. Detectives later recovered a handgun and a shotgun from his residence.

Police say Catemaxca-Trujillo is believed to be a high-ranking member of local street gang Florencia 13.

Catemaxca-Trujillo was booked into Salt Lake County jail on three first-degree felony counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and 11 second-degree felony counts of discharge of a firearm in the direction of a person. He is being held without bail.

Police previously arrested Axel Jose Pineda Mondragon, 22, and Armando Ramirez, 31, in connection with the shooting.

“Detectives continue to investigate the shooting … and believe there are people in our community with additional details about the case, including the identities of other suspects,” Salt Lake City police stated in a news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 23-124114.