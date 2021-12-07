Salt Lake City police book suspect booked on DUI, fleeing, weapons charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered multiple dangerous weapons following the arrest of a 26-year-old man now charged with driving under the influence.

The investigation started at 6:10 a.m. on Monday in the area of 1400 South 300 West after officers responded to a report of a possible road rage incident, an SLCPD statement says.

“After receiving the description of the suspect’s vehicle, officers located it and attempted to stop the driver. The driver, 26-year-old Onkar Singh, refused to comply and continued driving away in a reckless manner. Officers did not pursue Singh and continued their investigation.

“Officers located the vehicle, still occupied by Singh, in a parking lot at 1200 South 900 West.”

Officers safely took Singh into custody after he initially refused to comply.

Singh faces initial charges of:

Failure to respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Eight counts of unlawful possession, purchase or transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Alter number on pistol/revolver, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

DUI — alcohol, drugs or combo, a class B misdemeanor

Refusal of chemical test, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Singh is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.