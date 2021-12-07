Utah Dept. of Health reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,122 new cases in past day

UTAH, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department on Tuesday reported 11 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,122 new cases since the last report, which was Monday.

Of the new cases, 174 were in school children: 91 in children ages 5 through 10, 37 children ages 11 through 13, and 46 in children ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

Known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 606,531.

Total known deaths here number 3,606. The new deaths were of:

A Cache County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Wasatch County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,254,139 total vaccines administered, which is 16,717 more than Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests and trends

UDoH reports 4,036,145 people tested, an increase of 6,099 people tested since yesterday. It reports 7,384,368 total tests. This is an increase of 13,521 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,540 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.

There are 516 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,340.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah