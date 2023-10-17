Salt Lake City police identify woman killed in Redwood Road hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a 44-year old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

Vanessa David was crossing Redwood Road about 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle near 200 South, Salt Lake City police said in a news release. The driver did not stop and continued northbound on Redwood Road, police said.

The state medical examiner confirmed the woman’s identity Monday night.

“No arrests have been made,” the news release says. “Our detectives are asking anyone with info about this case, including the driver, to come forward. No tip is insignificant.”

Northbound Redwood Road was closed for several hours between 400 South and South Temple while police investigated the crash.

David’s death is the 17th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City this year, according to SLCPD.