Salt Lake City Police: Man threatens to kill 3 strangers if they don’t buy him beer, then offers them $20

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old man was booked into jail after police say he accosted three strangers sitting in a truck near 906 N. Cornell Street and told them at at gunpoint, “I will kill all of you if you don’t buy me some beer.”

According to police, the suspect, Guierrmo Meza, then handed the driver a $20 bill in order to pay for the suds.

The victims told investigators they drove away after the encounter and “approximately 5 minutes later” heard multiple gunshots coming from the area where Meza allegedly confronted them.

A probable cause statement filed in Third District Court, said SLCPD officers located a man matching Meza’s description driving nearby and that he “appeared to be drunk.” While officers tried to place Meza in handcuffs he “proceeded to resist officers,” the statement said.

Meza was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Officers said they found three shell casings and a silver 357 revolver which matched the description of the weapon given by the alleged victims.

Investigators say Meza admitted he was not a U.S. citizen during questioning. He is currently being held without bail.