Salt Lake City police offer $5K reward in 2018 homicide case of woman shot while sleeping in bed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the homicide of Wanyun Judd.

Judd, 47, was shot while sleeping in her bed. Police at the time said it was suspected she was shot through her window, and a car was seen speeding away.

A statement issued Tuesday from the SLCPD says that in the early morning hours of Sep. 28, 2018, “an unknown suspect fired at least one round from a firearm which struck and killed Ms. Judd who was asleep in her bed at 54 E. Harrison Avenue.”

Anyone who has information in the case is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 18-178543.