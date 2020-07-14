Salt Lake City police searching for 2 persons of interest from May 30 protest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for two persons of interest who allegedly assaulted police at the May 30 protest in Salt Lake City.

The bearded man pictured on the left in a tie-dye T-shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses, and a bandanna around his neck is wanted for felony assault after allegedly throwing a rock at an officer, causing serious injury to the officer’s hand.

The man on the right, who is shirtless and wearing a scarf or shirt around his neck, is wanted for throwing part of a vehicle door at police, which caused serious injury to an officer’s head.

“We are looking for your continued help in identifying these two subjects,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “Anonymous tips are welcome. They both have a cameo in the video we previously released (below).”

Anyone who recognizes either of the men is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000. The case number is #20-94360.