Salt Lake City police searching for man after pharmacy robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at University Pharmacy Thursday early evening.

The incident took place at the pharmacy at 1320 E. 200 South at approximately 6:55 p.m., Salt Lake City Police Department Lt. Mike Hatch told Gephardt Daily.

The man entered the pharmacy and jumped the counter, punching an employee who tried to stop him in the face, Hatch said.

The man then took numerous opioids and fled.

Hatch said it’s not clear if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle. He did not have a weapon, Hatch added.

The employee was not injured but was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

Hatch said there is video of the incident and images of the suspect will be released soon.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.