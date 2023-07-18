Salt Lake City police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday morning.

Santa Gloria Olvera was last seen at Glendale Middle School, 1430 Andrew Ave., Salt Lake City police stated on social media Monday night.

“She was last seen this morning at Glendale Middle School wearing a blue t-shirt & black pants,” the post states. “Olvera is considered at-risk due to her age.”

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.