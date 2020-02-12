Salt Lake City police searching for suspect after robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officials are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Monday.

A watch log from Salt Lake City Police Department said the woman allegedly entered the Phillips 66 convenience store at 1709 S. 300 West just after 11 a.m.

“A female entered the convenience store and demanded money while intimating she had a weapon,” the watch log said. “The clerk refused to give her money at which time the female produced a can of Mace and sprayed some on the floor.”

The clerk still refused to give her anything and the suspect fled east in a gray or green Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The woman is described as 25-30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and heavy set, wearing a gray puffy coat, black mask and white scarf.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the SLCPD on 801-799-3000. To remain anonymous, text crime tips to 274637. Start the text with the keyword TIPSLCPD (which routes it to SLCPD), then a space, followed by the relevant information or photos. Reference: crimetip. The reference number in this case is 20-27109.