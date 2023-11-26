Salt Lake City police seek driver accused of running over officer’s foot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist is wanted for aggravated assault after Salt Lake City police say he ran over an officer’s foot Saturday afternoon.

The officer was in the area of 1000 West and South Temple about 4 p.m. when a brown Toyota Sequoia attempted to run him over and ended up driving over his foot.

“Our officer is recovering and the driver is now wanted for aggravated assault against a police officer,” SLCPD stated on social media. “Fortunately, our officer wasn’t seriously hurt. Due to the reckless driving and the fact that driver was headed into our busy downtown, the pursuit was terminated.”