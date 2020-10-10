Salt Lake City police seek public’s help finding missing, endangered teen

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered teen, last seen early Saturday morning.

Missing is Andrew Chandler, 16, who was last seen at 1:51 a.m. walking in an alley near 1100 West and 400 North.

Andrew is 5 feet 7 inches, 139 pounds, and is White with brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black shorts and socks, and no shoes.

Andrew functions on the level of a 9 year old, the police statement says.

Anyone with information on Andrew’s location ias asked to call Salt Lake Police officials at 801-799-3000.