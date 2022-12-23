Salt Lake City traffic stop leads to arrests for illegally possessing firearms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City traffic stop led to two men being arrested for illegally possessing firearms, police said.

Chase Nelson, 24, and Marqus Cyrus, 22, both were in possession of firearms at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday when a Central Division Bike Squad officer stopped a vehicle at 320 W. 500 South for a traffic violation, Sat Lake City police stated in a news release.

During the traffic stop, the officer saw an open container of alcohol and a handgun case in the vehicle, police said. A records check determined the driver, Nelson, is a restricted person who cannot legally possess a firearm, according to the news release.

Police detained Nelson and the other occupants of the car while officers searched the vehicle, the release states. Officers found two handguns and drug paraphernalia during the search, police said.

One of the handguns was found where Cyrus had been sitting in the vehicle, police said. He also is a restricted person who could not legally possess a firearm, according to police.

Nelson and Cyrus both were arrested for investigation of possession of a weapon by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked into the Salt Lake County jail.