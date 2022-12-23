Toxic bacteria detected at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Forest Service and state health officials say toxigenic cyanobacteria has been detected at Fifth Water Hot Springs.

Visitors to the natural hot springs in Diamond Fork Canyon are advised to use caution, as the toxic bacteria can lead to illness, according to a social media post Thursday from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

State health officials offered the following recommendations for those who visit the hot springs: