Salt Lake City woman threatens roommates with crossbow, faces aggravated assault charges, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 62-year-old Salt Lake City woman who refused to come out of her house after allegedly threatening roomates with a crossbow is now facing aggravated assault charges.

This investigation started about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday when emergency dispatchers received calls about an assault near Mead Avenue and Navajo Street, according to a statement by the SLCPD PR Unit.

“When officers arrived, they met with the victims and learned the suspect, Michelle Segura, pulled out a crossbow, pointed it at them and threatened to shoot one of them with it.

“Based on the preliminary information, officers believe the victims and Segura are roommates.”

Officers tried contacting Segura several times, but she refused to come out of the house, police said.

The on-scene incident commander called in the SLCPD SWAT team with crisis negotiators who convinced Segura to surrender peacefully at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Officers took Segura to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked her on three counts of aggravated assault.

“Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”