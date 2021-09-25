Salt Lake City’s Diamond Lil’s Steakhouse burns in early morning fire; landmark restaurant had been closed for years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City landmark Diamond Lil’s Steakhouse was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday.

The decades-old eatery, built in a log-cabin style and decorated in cowboy-type antiques, had been closed for years.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted about the structure fire, at 1528 W. North Temple, just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

An hour later, the department shared photos of the SLCFD operation shot earlier.

1 of 3

Two hours after the first tweet, the department shared a daylight photo capturing the degree of damage to Diamond Lil’s, which was located just west of the Utah State Fairpark.

“We ask the community to avoid the area with emphasis on North Temple from Redwood Road to 1200 West as far as 700 North,” the Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted. “Heavy smoke is throughout the area.”

Gephardt Daily will hare more information on the fire as it is available.