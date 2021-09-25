Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose, medical examiner says

Sept. 24 (UPI) — The Wire actor Michael K. Williams died of an overdose of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office announced Friday.

A representative for the department said his death appeared to be accidental in nature. It’s unclear if he took the drugs together or separately, or whether he was aware he consumed all three.

Williams was found dead at the age of 54 in his Brooklyn apartment Sept. 6. He was open about his history of drug use, and law enforcement officials said they found drug paraphernalia on a table inside his home.

The five-time Emmy nominee’s other credits include Boardwalk Empire, 12 Years a Slave, The Night Of and Lovecraft Country.