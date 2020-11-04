Salt Lake County crews assist fallen hiker in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County search and rescue crews assisted a fallen hiker in Neffs Canyon Tuesday evening.

Crews were called out for a hiker that fell approximately 100 feet just before 6:40 p.m., said a Facebook post from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

“Three hikers had started out from Mount Olympus at 1:30 p.m. and were exiting out Norths Fork of Neffs Canyon when one of the hikers lost his footing in a steep scree field and fell,” the post said.

“His hiking companions called 911 and SAR was called out. Luckily they were well prepared with first aid gear, lights, and warm clothing and were able to provide great care for their friend’s numerous injuries.”

Due to the location of the patient and his injuries Life Flight and the Department of Public Safety helicopters were called in.

“We also sent two teams up Neffs Canyon in case the helicopters were not able to get to him,” the post said. “DPS was able to extract the patient from his location on the steep scree field with their hoist along with his hiking companions.”

The rescue was completed just after 9 p.m.