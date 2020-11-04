UDOT to close SR-201 Thursday night for bridge installation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers in Salt Lake and Tooele counties to plan for a full closure of State Route 201 Thursday night between 5600 West and 7200 West.

This closure will allow construction crews to place a 205-foot long pedestrian bridge over SR-201 as part of the Mountain View Corridor project, said a news release from UDOT.

The eastbound lanes on SR-201 will close Thursday beginning as early as 8 p.m., followed by the westbound lanes at 9 p.m. All lanes on the freeway are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday. Traffic will be detoured onto the SR-201 frontage roads between 5600 West and 7200 West. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time or plan to use alternate routes such as I-80.

The bridge to be placed over the freeway Thursday night is one of six pedestrian bridges being constructed as part of the new Mountain View Corridor extension from 4100 South to SR-201, the news release said. The existing highway currently features 17 miles of existing trail that parallels the road from 16000 South at Redwood Road to 4100 South. This new segment will add an additional three miles of the biking and walking trail.

“The pedestrian bridges and trail are important parts of the Mountain View Corridor, and an additional way we can help keep Utah moving,” said Codee Raymond, UDOT project manager. “We’re continuing to make active transportation like walking, running, and cycling an area of focus in our projects to promote better health and improve quality of life for Utahns.”

UDOT’s master plan for the Mountain View Corridor includes a multi-use trail which runs adjacent to the entire corridor. The project includes:

● Three additional miles of biking and walking trail

● Six pedestrian bridges

● Hunter Park community crossing; trail connection from Darle Avenue/Masters Drive

● Newly opened pedestrian trail on the Cilma Drive bridge

Construction began on this segment of MVC in spring 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021, the news release said. Initial construction includes two lanes in each direction with signalized intersections and biking and walking trails. Future construction phases will build out the remainder of the corridor by converting intersections to interchanges and adding inside lanes to achieve a fully functional freeway. The corridor will eventually be a 35-mile freeway from I-80 in Salt Lake County to SR-73 in Utah County.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.