Salt Lake County DA clears Utah Highway Patrol troopers in 2022 drug-related death of detainee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Tuesday that he found no wrongdoing by Utah Highway Patrol troopers and personnel who detained Barry Spencer Young, who died of drug toxicity following a traffic stop.

The incident in question happened on Aug. 12, 2022, after a trooper in Murray pulled over a car driven by Young, 46, because of an alleged equipment violation, says a news release issued by the DA’s Office.

“As the trooper talked to Mr. Young, the trooper suspected Mr. Young may have been under the influence of a stimulant,” the news release says. “During the traffic stop, Mr. Young became increasingly agitated. Troopers asked Mr. Young several times if he had ingested anything, but Mr. Young repeatedly denied it.”

The troopers called for medical crews after observing Young seemed to be in medical distress, the statement says.

“Medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported Mr. Young to the hospital where he later died from cocaine toxicity,” the news release says.

The Utah Highway Patrol requested an Officer-involved critical incident (OICI) protocol investigation, the release says.

“The DA’s Office review of the facts led them to conclude that the incident did not fall within the statutory definition of an OICI. Nevertheless, the district attorney concluded that no wrongdoing had occurred and declined to file a criminal case against any law enforcement involved.”

An age-restricted UHP video of the incident can be viewed at this link.