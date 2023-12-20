Truck driver airlifted after Tooele County rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck driver is in critical condition after he was hit from behind by a motorist swerving to avoid a roadway obstruction.

Interstate 80 was closed for 20 minutes to allow a medical helicopter to land to transport the man to a hospital after the 5:35 p.m. Tuesday mishap just east of Lakeside, said Utah Highway Patrol Public information Officer Sgt. Cameron Roden.

The occupants of the car that struck the truck were uninjured and stopped and are cooperating in the investigation, he said.

“It was much like a PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique) we use when we’re trying to stop a high-speed pursuit,” Roden said.

The car swerved to avoid an object, he explained, clipping the back of the truck, Which caused it to spin out, leave the roadway and overturn.