Salt Lake County launches Business Relief Hotline amid coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County COVID-19 Economic Impact & Recovery Team is launching a free Business Relief Hotline for all Salt Lake County-based businesses to access and receive immediate resource guidance, as well provide a live outlet to ask questions.

“The impacts of COVID-19 on Utah’s economy and small businesses are profound, as the community-wide effort of limiting the spread of the disease unfolds,” said a news release from Salt Lake County.

“Understanding the heavy burden of this ever-changing climate, Salt Lake County seeks to serve as a wayfinding support system to individuals leading and operating Utah businesses through this public health crisis.”

Salt Lake County will connect callers to local caseworkers who possess up-to-date information.

“We know social distancing restrictions require businesses to adapt to a safer, temporary reality in order to protect the health of all our residents,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “Because of this, we believe it’s crucial that the County serve businesses by helping them tap into desperately needed resources as they become available. This free service is one of many we will deploy to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our residents and their livelihoods.”

Dina Blaes, director of the Salt Lake County Office of Regional Development, said: “The amount of information flowing right now about various COVID relief programs is overwhelming. We’re providing this free service so business owners can focus their energy on meeting payroll and making rent rather than wading through federal legislation to see if their business even qualifies. We want to help them locate the best solutions for their particular needs as quickly as possible.”

For some, this might entail businesses that do not have a current SBA loan and are unsure of eligibility; those which have not engaged with their bank or credit union for services beyond checking and credit cards.

The Economic Impact and Recovery Team also wants to provide insight and resources to local municipalities and townships so they may also champion businesses within the reach of their own economic development offices.

The Business Relief Hotline can be reached at 385-468-4011 and can be called Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those unable to call can also reach out to [email protected] with questions, which will provide replies as soon as possible. Further supplemental information and FAQs can also be found here.