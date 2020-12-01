SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man was arrested after allegedly offering to pay an undercover detective posing as a teenage girl $500 for sexual relations.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Mohammad Nur, 27, is facing a charge of enticing a minor by Internet or text, a second-degree felony.

Nur was taken into custody Monday after an online investigation by a Salt Lake City Police Department detective.

“Mohammad had made contact with a ‘female’ in the beginning of August of this year on a popular social media application,” the statement said. “Mohammad proceeded to befriend the girl even after learning she was under the the age of 14. The female was in fact myself posing in an undercover profile.”

Nur offered hundreds of dollars to the “female” numerous times and even went to meet her once but an arrest was not made. Nur offered the girl gifts and told her he would take her shopping. He allegedly eventually asked the girl if she would have sex with him.

“I asked Mohammad if he was still going to give money to the girl and he asked how much,” the statement said. “I told him $500 not thinking he would agree to it. Mohammad said he would pay the $500 and only wanted to make the girl happy. Mohammad confirmed before meeting the girl he wanted to have sex with her.”

Nur arrived at the location in Salt Lake City where he believed the girl lived and was taken into custody.

After being read his Miranda rights, Nur stated he knew the female was under the age of 14 and that he had chatted with her about having sex. Nur had exactly $500 in his pocket when he was arrested.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $10,000.