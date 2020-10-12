Salt Lake County man arrested after police seize 20 Burmese pythons from his home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man was arrested Friday after 20 Burmese pythons were seized from his home, where police say they also found drugs and a firearm.

Marty Lynn Bone, 64, sold a baby Burmese python to an undercover officer, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County.

“Subsequent to the purchase, Salt Lake County Animal Services verified the A/P (arrested person) has not applied for or obtained an exotic animal permit or a dangerous animal permit since 2017,” the charging document states.

Police obtained a search warrant and found 20 Burmese pythons “mostly free-roaming” inside the residence. Ten of the snakes were over 10 feet long, according to the document.

Marijuana, more than $2,000 in cash, and a gun were in plain sight on the dining room table, and at least two plastic containers full of pills were found and were later identified as opiate derivatives, the arresting officer wrote in the statement.

Bone was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail to be booked on suspicion of: