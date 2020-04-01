Salt Lake County man facing aggravated assault charge after allegedly shooting at vehicle

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man has been arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly shooting at least five times at a victim’s vehicle.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Mario Regules, 32, is facing one charge of the first-degree felony.

The statement said the incident occurred on March 13 in the area of 1700 Jefferson St. in Salt Lake City.

“The victim was informed by the A/P’s (accused person’s) ex-wife that A/P was down the street in his vehicle, threatening to kill the victim,” the statement said. “The victim left the ex-wife’s residence and observed the A/P’s vehicle on Jefferson St and drove up to the vehicle to confront him.”

The victim stated that the suspect, identified as Regules, then pulled out a handgun and shot at him.

“Officers observed five bullet holes in the driver side of the victim’s vehicle,” the statement said. “Witnesses heard gunshots and observed A/P’s vehicle flee the scene at a high rate of speed. Surveillance footage puts A/P’s vehicle on the scene.”

The statement does not say exactly what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect’s ex-wife.

Regules was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.