Salt Lake County SAR assisting hiker stranded in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews are working to get a stranded hiker out of Little Cottonwood Canyon late Friday night.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s SAR responded at about 6 p.m. when the man called for help after becoming lost and ending up in the Tanners Flat area on the “wrong” side of Little Cottonwood Creek.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen told Gephardt Daily the man became stranded between two bridges and was unable to get across the swiftly flowing creek.

A swift water rescue team was called to the scene, but was then canceled because the man was stuck on land.

Hansen said for SAR to hike to the stranded man would take about an hour and a half to reach him and another hour and a half to bring him out.

At 10 p.m., scanner traffic indicated that SAR volunteers had reached the man and were preparing to bring him back to safety.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.