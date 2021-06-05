UFA firefighters’ quick response saves Millcreek apartment building

MILLCREEK, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews were called to a structure fire Friday night on Highland Drive.

Upon arrival at about 10:30 p.m., crews found a fire in the back bedroom of a third-floor apartment at 3680 S. Highland Drive, UFA spokesman Patrick Costin said.

“There are about 12 units in the building. They evacuated the neighboring apartments,” Costin told Gephardt Daily. “There were no injuries.”

Costin said the fire was contained to the bedroom and was extinguished within about six minutes of crews’ arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.