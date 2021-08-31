Salt Lake County to require everyone who enters government center to wear a mask

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said Monday that everyone who enters the government center will need to wear a mask.

Wilson wrote in a letter to county employees: “Early last week, I announced that all Salt Lake County employees, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear face coverings when in public areas of county facilities for the near term.

“We continue to see a rise in the spread of the Delta variant and therefore, for the protection of our employees, I am requiring that everyone who enters the government center wear a face covering. ”

This requirement went into effect starting Monday, Aug. 30.

“As I mentioned last week, I do not take this step lightly and will continue to work with the health department to determine when these requirements can be lifted,” the letter goes on. “Thank you for your ongoing support to keep everyone at work and in our community safe and healthy.”