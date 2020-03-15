Salt Palace, Mountain America Expo Center closing Monday due COVID-19 threat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2020 — The Salt Palace Convention Center and the Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center) will be closed as of Monday, March 16, part of the ongoing effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

According a press release issued Sunday by Salt Lake County emergency managers, both facilities close will effective Monday and will remain closed until further notice.

“Although Salt Lake County is not currently experiencing community transmission, the County is taking precautionary measures to prevent potential spread of the disease,” the press release said.

The closings are due in part to Governor Gary Herbert’s recommendation that gatherings exceeding 100 people be cancelled as of Monday.

A full listing of facilities closed is available through https://slco.org/covid-19/closures/.

“The Salt Lake County Health Department, in coordination with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Utah Department of Health, will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will modify its recommendations going forward,” the release said.

Members of the public who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus should call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line: 800-456-7707.​