Snowbird joins growing list of ski resorts announcing closures

UTAH, March 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowbird has joined a growing list of ski resorts announcing closures, officials said late Saturday night.

An email sent to guests reads:

Dear loyal Snowbird guest,

We shared with you yesterday that at Snowbird our top priority is the health and safety of our staff, guests and local community. Given the quickly evolving COVID-19 situation, Snowbird will suspend on-mountain ski and snowboard operations from March 15-22, 2020 as we reassess our approach for the rest of the season.

The suspension will include all lift operations, on-mountain food and beverage as well as rental services. Snowbird lodging and village restaurants will remain open to serve the guests who are on site.

Given how the situation has evolved hour by hour, we felt that a suspension of operations was the right decision at this time. The suspension responsibly prioritizes the health and safety of our staff, guests and local community and is a necessary step for us to take in support of our community’s efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19.

Snowbird Central Reservations will be working with guests whose vacations have been impacted by this unfortunate situation. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate your patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.

From those of us in the Snowbird family who love being on the mountain as much as you, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this short notice will undoubtedly create. We look forward to welcoming you back to Snowbird as circumstances improve.

Other resorts announcing closures are:

Alta Ski Area will be suspending operations beginning Sunday, until further notice.

Brighton Resort will be suspending operations beginning Sunday, until further notice.

Deer Valley Resort will be suspending operations beginning Sunday, until further notice.

Eagle Point Resort in Beaver closed on Saturday, until further notice.

Park City Mountain Resort and other Vail resorts will close Sunday, though March 22, then will reassess.

Solitude Mountain Resort will be suspending operations beginning Sunday, until further notice.

Gephardt Daily will be adding other resorts to this list if and when they announce closures.