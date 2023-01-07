Sam Smith to launch ‘Gloria’ tour in July, play Salt Lake City in August

Jan. 7 (UPI) — Sam Smith is going on tour in 2023, and will make an August stop at Vivant Arena.

The 30-year-old singer has announced the Gloria tour, a new North American tour.

The Gloria tour kicks off July 25 in Miami, Fla., and ends Sept. 14 in Mexico City, Mexico. The tour will feature Jessie Reyez as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for American Express card members to begin Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. and fan pre-sales to start Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

“This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

The Gloria tour is in support of Smith’s forthcoming fourth studio album of the same name. The album features the singles “Love Me More,” “Unholy” and 11 other songs.

Smith will release Gloria on Jan. 27.

Here’s the full list of dates for the Gloria tour:

July 25 – Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena

July 26 – Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

July 28 – Duluth, Ga., at Gas South Arena

July 29 – Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 1 – Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Aug. 2 – Philadelphia, Pa., Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 4 – Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Aug. 8 – New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 12 – Montréal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Aug. 16 – Saint Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 18 – Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

Aug. 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 22 – Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Aug. 23 – Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 25 – Portland, Ore., at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 27 – Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

Aug. 28 – San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Aug. 31 – Inglewood, Calif., at Kia Forum

Sept. 3 – Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center