6-year-old in custody after shooting teacher at Virginia elementary school

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia, Jan. 7 (UPI) — A 6-year-old boy has been placed into custody after he allegedly shot and injured a teacher at an elementary school in Virginia, police said Friday.

Richneck Elementary School in Newport News was put on lockdown around 2 p.m. because of the incident, which lasted until around 3:20 p.m.

“The student is in custody. The victim has been identified as a teacher,” officials with the Newport News Police Department said in a statement.

“The teacher’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman with Newport News Public Schools, said a school staff member was hurt in the shooting, according to 13NewsNow.

Police Chief Steve Drew said the most important thing after the fact was getting counselors in touch with students — making sure they were safe and could process what happened.

Newport News Public Schools said in a Facebook post that the reunification site is taking place at the gym door. Parents and guardians must present a picture ID to pick up their child.

“The number one priority for me is to check on our victim at the hospital and get all these students back with their families,” Drew said.