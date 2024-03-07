MURRAY, Utah, Mar. 7, 2034 (Gephardt Daily) — The victim of a shooting Saturday in Murray that left him in critical condition has died.

The man was one of three males in a car parked outside a McDonald’s in Murray when the incident occurred.

One of the three fled the scene and has since been arrested, captured the next day in Colorado.

The victim passed away Tuesday night, Kristin Reardon, Murray police public information officer, said. “

I don’t know if and when” the pending attempted murder charges against the suspect will be upgraded to homicide, Reardon said.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation.”

Jhon-Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes, 20, was arrested the next day in Mesa County, Colorado, and faces charges upon extradition, police said at the time.

Murray police had tracked him to Fruita, Colorado, where the Mesa County Sheriff’s office arrested him Sunday.

Extradition is still pending, Readon said Wednesday.

Mesa County sheriff’s deputies searched the area businesses, hotels, and gas stations for Paredes when a deputy located a vehicle matching the description of Paredes’ parked at a gas pump on Raptor Road in Fruita.

Paredes was identified standing off to the side watching the deputies activities and was taken into custody.