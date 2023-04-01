Sanderson attorney says client may appeal after loss to defendant Gwyneth Paltrow

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, April 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Days after the jury Terry Sanderson 100% responsible for a 2016 ski collision for which he sued Gwyneth Paltrow, Sanderson’s attorney says his client may appeal the verdict.

“As Mr. Sanderson’s attorneys, we are considering all options, to the Utah Supreme Court, and other legal options,” attorney Robert B. Sykes said in a statement released to the media.

“These options will be thoroughly explored between the attorneys and Terry Sanderson at a later date. We are grateful for the hard and amazing work by Judge Holmberg, his staff and the bailiffs. We also thank the jury for its service.”

Sanderson’s lawsuit had sought $300,000 for injuries he said he suffered after a ski collision at Deer Valley with Paltrow. Sanderson said Paltrow hit him from behind. Patrol testified that Sanderson hit her from behind.

A jury found expert testimony supporting Paltrow more convincing. The actress was found not guilty of charges, and won her countersuit against Sanderson, in which she asked for $1 and attorney’s fees.

Outside the courthouse, Paltrow attorney Steve Owens said the jury’s decision was correct and just, and he read the following statement:

“Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in this situation was no different. And she will continue to stand for what she believes is right.”

While leaving the courtroom, Paltrow paused to wish Sanderson well, he told reporters.