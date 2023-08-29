Sandy City Fire Dept. breaks in new equipment

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Fire Department got a chance to try out some new equipment when it found a vehicle with its front end dangling.

“Crews recently responded to this vehicle accident where the front end of the vehicle was over a ledge into a canal,” says a social media post issued Monday by the SCFD.

“Thankfully, the occupant was able to self-extricate and did not sustain injuries.

“The crew assisted the tow truck by stabilizing the vehicle and used our recently purchased battery-operated extrication equipment to help lift the front end of the vehicle over the wall.”