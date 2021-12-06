Sandy in-home daycare shutdown during police raid; say search for pornography turned up dangerous drugs

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An in-home daycare in Sandy was closed Monday morning after police serving a warrant in a search for child pornography say they found extremely dangerous drugs inside the residence which forced them to exit the home.

Officers summoned the Utah Department of Health, which affixed a pink sign to the front door indicating no one should go inside. It is unclear if the planned search was completed.

Sgt. Clayton Swensen, Sandy City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that limited information is being released at this point, so he could not share the nature of the drugs found, or details on the developing child pornography case.

The residence/daycare is located in the area of 9200 South and 100 East.

“In conjunction with Internet Crimes Against Children, we served a search warrant early this morning for the purpose of obtaining child pornography,” Swensen said.

“We were in the process of serving that when drugs were discovered in the home. At that point, we called the Health Department to come in and evaluate the home, and they decided to close the home for occupancy, then also, in accordance with that, the daycare was also shut down.”

Swensen declined to identify the kind of drugs suspected, but did say some drugs are dangerous even in small amounts.

“The drugs were the primary reason for the residence being closed, but the suspected child pornography was the reason the warrant was served.”

Swensen said that, as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, no charges had been filed in the case regarding either drugs or child pornography. He said he did not know how many family members were displaced from the house, or how many clients used the daycare.